Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Crown Castle (CCI), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Crown Castle (CCI), Reinsurance Group (RGA) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC).

Crown Castle (CCI)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on Crown Castle today and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $154.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 82.0% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Crown Castle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.56, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $177.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Reinsurance Group (RGA)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Reinsurance Group yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Reinsurance Group with a $117.67 average price target, a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Realty Capital yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 59.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Realty Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.67, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SRC: