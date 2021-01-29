Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB), ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) and Mastercard (MA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB), ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) and Mastercard (MA) with bullish sentiments.

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on CrossFirst Bankshares yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrossFirst Bankshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on ConnectOne Bancorp today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ConnectOne Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released yesterday, John Davis from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $371.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $324.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.6% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Global Payments.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $392.50, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $415.00 price target.

