Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Coresite Realty (COR), Dynex Capital (DX) and Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Coresite Realty (COR), Dynex Capital (DX) and Eastgroup Properties (EGP).

Coresite Realty (COR)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 63.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coresite Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $132.00, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Dynex Capital (DX)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Dynex Capital, with a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.92, close to its 52-week high of $19.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynex Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.50, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

BTIG analyst Tom Catherwood maintained a Buy rating on Eastgroup Properties on April 27 and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $157.43, close to its 52-week high of $158.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Catherwood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Catherwood covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, INDUS Realty Trust, and Terreno Realty.

Eastgroup Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.71.

