Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CoreCivic (CXW), Kimco Realty (KIM) and VEREIT (VER)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CoreCivic (CXW), Kimco Realty (KIM) and VEREIT (VER).

CoreCivic (CXW)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.46, close to its 52-week low of $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CoreCivic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimco Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.93.

VEREIT (VER)

VEREIT received a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, American Finance, and Douglas Emmett.

VEREIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.31.

