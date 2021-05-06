Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CoreCivic (CXW) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CoreCivic (CXW) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR).

CoreCivic (CXW)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

CoreCivic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.88, close to its 52-week high of $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 56.3% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.75.

