Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Community Bancorp (CTBI) and New York Mortgage (NYMT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Community Bancorp (CTBI) and New York Mortgage (NYMT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Community Bancorp (CTBI)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on Community Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 95.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $32.00.

New York Mortgage (NYMT)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on New York Mortgage today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New York Mortgage with a $4.00 average price target, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

