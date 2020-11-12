Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) and Immunovant (IMVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) and Immunovant (IMVT).

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Commerce Bancshares. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.63, close to its 52-week high of $71.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 30.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerce Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $58.67.

Immunovant (IMVT)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.14, close to its 52-week high of $51.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $50.20 average price target, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

