Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Comerica (CMA), Northern (NTRS) and Brewin Dolphin (OtherBDNHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Comerica (CMA), Northern (NTRS) and Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) with bullish sentiments.

Comerica (CMA)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Comerica on July 21 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $42.13 average price target, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on July 10, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

Northern (NTRS)

In a report released yesterday, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Northern, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern is a Hold with an average price target of $85.86, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $95.00 price target.

Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

RBC Capital analyst Ben Bathurst maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin today and set a price target of p350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #1059 out of 6815 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brewin Dolphin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.27.

