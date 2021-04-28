Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Comerica (CMA), Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Comerica (CMA), Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI).

Comerica (CMA)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Comerica yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.74, close to its 52-week high of $73.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Comerica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.64, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $156.33, close to its 52-week high of $157.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eastgroup Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.83, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from Raymond James analyst William Wallace today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.40, close to its 52-week high of $18.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 74.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lakeland Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

