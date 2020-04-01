Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Comerica (CMA) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Comerica (CMA) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS).

Comerica (CMA)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Sell rating on Comerica today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.50, close to its 52-week low of $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 50.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comerica is a Hold with an average price target of $60.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $278.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.76, close to its 52-week low of $130.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Point Credit Company, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock TCP Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $248.22 average price target, implying a 69.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.