Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Columbia Banking System (COLB), Ready Capital (RC) and Comerica (CMA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Columbia Banking System (COLB), Ready Capital (RC) and Comerica (CMA).

Columbia Banking System (COLB)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 90.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Banking System is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ready Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.67.

Comerica (CMA)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Comerica yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Comerica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.00, which is a -8.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

