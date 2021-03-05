Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), RLJ Lodging (RLJ) and Stellus Capital (SCM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), RLJ Lodging (RLJ) and Stellus Capital (SCM).

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Colony Credit Real Estate yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Colony Credit Real Estate has an analyst consensus of Hold.

RLJ Lodging (RLJ)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.24, close to its 52-week high of $16.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLJ Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.60, implying a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Stellus Capital (SCM)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stellus Capital. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.93, close to its 52-week high of $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 71.5% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Stellus Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

