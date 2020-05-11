Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Colony Capital (CLNY), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Monroe Capital (MRCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Colony Capital (CLNY), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Monroe Capital (MRCC).

Colony Capital (CLNY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on Colony Capital on May 8 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Colony Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.95, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diversified Healthcare Trust with a $5.88 average price target.

Monroe Capital (MRCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Monroe Capital today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.5% and a 39.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Monroe Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

