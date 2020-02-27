Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CNO Financial (CNO), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and BayCom (BCML)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CNO Financial (CNO), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) and BayCom (BCML) with bullish sentiments.

CNO Financial (CNO)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CNO Financial, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CNO Financial with a $21.17 average price target.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Apple Hospitality REIT today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.40, equals to its 52-week low of $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple Hospitality REIT with a $18.00 average price target.

BayCom (BCML)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on BayCom today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The the analyst consensus on BayCom is currently a Hold rating.

