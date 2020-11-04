Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CME Group (CME), KKR & Co (KKR) and KeyCorp (KEY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CME Group (CME), KKR & Co (KKR) and KeyCorp (KEY).

CME Group (CME)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Sell rating on CME Group today and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $154.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Horgan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cboe Global Markets.

CME Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.70.

KKR & Co (KKR)

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on KKR & Co, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.46, close to its 52-week high of $37.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KKR & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.83, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

KeyCorp (KEY)

BMO Capital analyst Lana Chan maintained a Hold rating on KeyCorp today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.00.

Chan has an average return of 17.7% when recommending KeyCorp.

According to TipRanks.com, Chan is ranked #1018 out of 7018 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KeyCorp is a Hold with an average price target of $17.00, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.00 price target.

