Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CME Group (CME) and SITE Centers (SITC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CME Group (CME) and SITE Centers (SITC).

CME Group (CME)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Sell rating on CME Group today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CME Group with a $170.40 average price target, representing a -6.0% downside. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

