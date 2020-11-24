Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Close Brothers Group (OtherCBGPF), The RMR Group (RMR) and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Close Brothers Group (CBGPF), The RMR Group (RMR) and UBS Group AG (UBS).

Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)

In a report issued on November 20, Benjamin Toms from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Close Brothers Group, with a price target of p1600.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.45.

Toms has an average return of 35.9% when recommending Close Brothers Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Toms is ranked #3814 out of 7103 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Close Brothers Group with a $18.81 average price target.

The RMR Group (RMR)

In a report issued on November 20, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on The RMR Group, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

The RMR Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.63, which is a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report issued on November 20, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Reingen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $15.62 average price target, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF15.20 price target.

