Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Clipper Realty (CLPR), BBX Capital (BBX) and Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clipper Realty (CLPR), BBX Capital (BBX) and Customers Bancorp (CUBI).

Clipper Realty (CLPR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on Clipper Realty today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.69, close to its 52-week low of $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clipper Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BBX Capital (BBX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.74, close to its 52-week low of $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

BBX Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Customers Bancorp yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.95, close to its 52-week low of $8.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 37.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Customers Bancorp with a $20.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.