Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Clipper Realty (CLPR) and SmartFinancial (SMBK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clipper Realty (CLPR) and SmartFinancial (SMBK) with bullish sentiments.

Clipper Realty (CLPR)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Clipper Realty today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 63.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and Equity Residential.

Clipper Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SmartFinancial (SMBK)

In a report issued on June 11, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SmartFinancial. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.53, close to its 52-week high of $25.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 94.7% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SmartFinancial with a $26.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.