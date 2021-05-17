Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: City Office REIT (CIO) and Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on City Office REIT (CIO) and Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK).

City Office REIT (CIO)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on City Office REIT today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.07, close to its 52-week high of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for City Office REIT with a $12.00 average price target.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on Landmark Infrastructure today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.80, close to its 52-week high of $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

Landmark Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

