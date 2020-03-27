Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: City Office REIT (CIO) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on City Office REIT (CIO) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP) with bullish sentiments.

City Office REIT (CIO)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on City Office REIT, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.21, close to its 52-week low of $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on City Office REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.03, close to its 52-week low of $8.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -26.2% and a 36.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Jernigan Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

