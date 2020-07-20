Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Citigroup (C), Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) and Trupanion (TRUP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Citigroup (C), Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) and Trupanion (TRUP).

Citigroup (C)

In a report issued on July 15, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Citigroup has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.67, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

In a report issued on July 15, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Selective Insurance Group, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Selective Insurance Group with a $55.00 average price target.

Trupanion (TRUP)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion on July 15 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.45, close to its 52-week high of $49.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.8% and a 87.0% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $46.00 average price target, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.