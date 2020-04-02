Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Citigroup (C) and WP Carey & Co (WPC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Citigroup (C) and WP Carey & Co (WPC).

Citigroup (C)

In a report released today, Matt O’Connor from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Citigroup, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.34, close to its 52-week low of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Connor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 67.8% success rate. O’Connor covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Bancshares, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00, which is an 119.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

WP Carey & Co (WPC)

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Buy rating on WP Carey & Co today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Healthpeak Properties, and Extra Space Storage.

The the analyst consensus on WP Carey & Co is currently a Hold rating.

