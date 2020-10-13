Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Citigroup (C) and Banca Mediolanum SpA (OtherBNMDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Citigroup (C) and Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF) with bullish sentiments.

Citigroup (C)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Citigroup today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citigroup with a $66.18 average price target, which is a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.50 price target.

Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Filippo Prini maintained a Buy rating on Banca Mediolanum SpA on October 9 and set a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.51.

Prini has an average return of 2.6% when recommending Banca Mediolanum SpA.

According to TipRanks.com, Prini is ranked #3499 out of 7014 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banca Mediolanum SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.85.

