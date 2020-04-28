Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Principal Financial (PFG) and Northern (NTRS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Principal Financial (PFG) and Northern (NTRS).

Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a Buy rating on Cincinnati Financial yesterday and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.75, close to its 52-week low of $65.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Arch Capital Group, and Hartford Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cincinnati Financial with a $86.60 average price target.

Principal Financial (PFG)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 37.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Principal Financial with a $39.86 average price target, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

Northern (NTRS)

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on Northern yesterday and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Truist Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northern with a $81.28 average price target, representing a -0.7% downside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

