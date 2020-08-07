Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CI Financial (OtherCIFAF) and Quarterhill (OtherQTRHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CI Financial (CIFAF) and Quarterhill (QTRHF) with bullish sentiments.

CI Financial (CIFAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on CI Financial today and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.4% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

CI Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.57.

Quarterhill (QTRHF)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to Quarterhill, with a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.47, close to its 52-week high of $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #833 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quarterhill is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.40.

