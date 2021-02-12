Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CI Financial (CIFAF) and Brixmor Property (BRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on CI Financial (CIFAF) and Brixmor Property (BRX).

CI Financial (CIFAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on CI Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 55.3% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

CI Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.13.

Brixmor Property (BRX)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Brixmor Property, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brixmor Property is a Hold with an average price target of $17.21.

