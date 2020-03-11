Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Chubb (CB), Travelers Companies (TRV) and Prudential Financial (PRU)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Chubb (CB), Travelers Companies (TRV) and Prudential Financial (PRU) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Chubb (CB)

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained a Hold rating on Chubb today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released today, Edward Shields from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.57, close to its 52-week low of $113.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Shields is ranked #2084 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelers Companies is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $133.29.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.87, close to its 52-week low of $57.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Prudential Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.