Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Chubb (CB) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Chubb (CB) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB).

Chubb (CB)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Chubb today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.48, close to its 52-week high of $176.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.58.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Amerant Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.17, close to its 52-week high of $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Amerant Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

