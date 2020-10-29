Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Chubb (CB), Alerus Financial (ALRS) and Invitation Homes (INVH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chubb (CB), Alerus Financial (ALRS) and Invitation Homes (INVH).

Chubb (CB)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Chubb today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chubb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.78, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on October 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Alerus Financial (ALRS)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Alerus Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alerus Financial with a $21.00 average price target.

Invitation Homes (INVH)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Invitation Homes. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitation Homes with a $32.80 average price target.

