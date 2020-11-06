Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (OtherPPRQF) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL) with bullish sentiments.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.32.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AYR Strategies, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.