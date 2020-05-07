Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Chimera Investment (CIM), Immunovant (IMVT) and Equinix (EQIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Chimera Investment (CIM), Immunovant (IMVT) and Equinix (EQIX) with bullish sentiments.

Chimera Investment (CIM)

Nomura analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Buy rating on Chimera Investment yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.07, close to its 52-week low of $6.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.4% and a 27.2% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimera Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.63.

Immunovant (IMVT)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.50, close to its 52-week high of $21.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50.

Equinix (EQIX)

Nomura analyst Gregory McNiff maintained a Buy rating on Equinix today and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $666.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiff is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 45.5% success rate. McNiff covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Altice Usa, and Comcast.

Equinix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $686.87, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $745.00 price target.

