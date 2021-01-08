Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Charles Schwab (SCHW), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) and BRP Group (BRP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Charles Schwab (SCHW), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) and BRP Group (BRP).

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.06, close to its 52-week high of $59.44.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 74.5% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Charles Schwab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.30.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Bancorporation yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.02, close to its 52-week high of $19.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cadence Bancorporation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.75.

BRP Group (BRP)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on BRP Group, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.66, close to its 52-week high of $33.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

BRP Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.33, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

