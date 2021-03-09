Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY), Comerica (CMA) and Great Ajax (AJX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY), Comerica (CMA) and Great Ajax (AJX).

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Central Valley Community Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.24, close to its 52-week high of $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 96.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Central Valley Community Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

Comerica (CMA)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Comerica. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.17, close to its 52-week high of $73.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $62.36 average price target.

Great Ajax (AJX)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Great Ajax, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00, close to its 52-week high of $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Great Ajax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

