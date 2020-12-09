Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and Fortress Transportation (FTAI).

Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Central Pacific Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 90.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Central Pacific Financial with a $15.00 average price target.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fortress Transportation. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.00, close to its 52-week high of $23.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Fortress Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

