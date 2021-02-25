Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Centerspace (CSR), Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Ventas (VTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Centerspace (CSR), Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Ventas (VTR).

Centerspace (CSR)

In a report issued on January 11, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.78, close to its 52-week high of $77.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 92.3% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Centerspace has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report issued on February 18, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$124.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.30, close to its 52-week high of $94.38.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.3% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $98.77 average price target, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

Ventas (VTR)

In a report issued on February 18, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ventas. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.92, close to its 52-week high of $63.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Extra Space Storage, Omega Healthcare, and Public Storage.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.