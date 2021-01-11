Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Centerspace (CSR) and UDR (UDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centerspace (CSR) and UDR (UDR) with bullish sentiments.

Centerspace (CSR)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Centerspace to Buy today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerspace is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.50.

UDR (UDR)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria upgraded UDR to Buy today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.38.

Sanabria has an average return of 29.4% when recommending UDR.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is ranked #5449 out of 7208 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UDR with a $41.83 average price target.

