Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CBRE Group (CBRE), Franklin Resources (BEN) and Macerich (MAC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on CBRE Group (CBRE), Franklin Resources (BEN) and Macerich (MAC).

CBRE Group (CBRE)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Buy rating on CBRE Group yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.38, close to its 52-week high of $88.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and MGM Growth Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CBRE Group with a $93.50 average price target, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Resources yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.70, close to its 52-week high of $35.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Blackstone Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Franklin Resources with a $30.70 average price target, representing a -9.5% downside. In a report issued on May 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Macerich (MAC)

Evercore ISI analyst Samir Khanal maintained a Sell rating on Macerich yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 40.0% success rate. Khanal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Urban Edge Properties, and Brixmor Property.

Macerich has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $13.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MAC: