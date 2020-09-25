Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CBRE Group (CBRE), First Merchants (FRME) and Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on CBRE Group (CBRE), First Merchants (FRME) and Omega Healthcare (OHI).

CBRE Group (CBRE)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CBRE Group. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.66.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CBRE Group with a $47.50 average price target.

First Merchants (FRME)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on First Merchants yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.27, close to its 52-week low of $21.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Limestone Bancorp, Flagstar Bancorp, and Fulton Financial.

The the analyst consensus on First Merchants is currently a Hold rating.

Omega Healthcare (OHI)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes reiterated a Buy rating on Omega Healthcare yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Healthcare Realty, and Physicians Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Omega Healthcare with a $33.00 average price target.

