Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CBRE Group (CBRE), Axos Financial (AX) and Carlyle Group (CG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on CBRE Group (CBRE), Axos Financial (AX) and Carlyle Group (CG).

CBRE Group (CBRE)

UBS analyst Alex Kramm maintained a Hold rating on CBRE Group today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Verisk Analytics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CBRE Group with a $53.00 average price target.

Axos Financial (AX)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Axos Financial today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.19, close to its 52-week high of $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axos Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Carlyle Group (CG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Hold rating on Carlyle Group today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Carlyle Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.63, implying a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

