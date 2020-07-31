Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Redfin (RDFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Redfin (RDFN) with bullish sentiments.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 52.4% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cboe Global Markets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.80, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Redfin (RDFN)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Redfin today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.97, close to its 52-week high of $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 74.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redfin is a Hold with an average price target of $36.80, a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

