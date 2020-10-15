Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Essent Group (ESNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Essent Group (ESNT) with bullish sentiments.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets on October 13 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Cboe Global Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.63.

Essent Group (ESNT)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Essent Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.69, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

