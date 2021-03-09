Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Americold Realty (COLD) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Americold Realty (COLD) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM).

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets on February 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.38.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 67.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Cboe Global Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.33.

Americold Realty (COLD)

In a report issued on March 2, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Americold Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report issued on March 2, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.18, close to its 52-week high of $97.83.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 57.7% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $104.34 average price target, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

