Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CatchMark Timber (CTT) and Progressive (PGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CatchMark Timber (CTT) and Progressive (PGR) with bullish sentiments.

CatchMark Timber (CTT)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, NexPoint Residential, and Invitation Homes.

CatchMark Timber has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Progressive (PGR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips CFA maintained a Buy rating on Progressive today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.74, close to its 52-week high of $91.81.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 62.5% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Berkshire Hathaway B, Hartford Financial, and Brown & Brown.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.89, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

