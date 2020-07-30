Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Carlyle Group (CG) and Coresite Realty (COR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Carlyle Group (CG) and Coresite Realty (COR).

Carlyle Group (CG)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Carlyle Group today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlyle Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.27.

Coresite Realty (COR)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.75, close to its 52-week high of $129.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hersha Hospitality, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coresite Realty with a $122.63 average price target, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

