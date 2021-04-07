Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) and Comerica (CMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) and Comerica (CMA) with bullish sentiments.

Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR)

In a report released today, Daniel Cardenas from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Capstar Financial Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.10, close to its 52-week high of $19.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Cardenas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Cardenas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Financial Group, Merchants Bancorp, and QCR Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstar Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.33.

Comerica (CMA)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Comerica today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.51, close to its 52-week high of $73.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Comerica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.45, representing a -0.6% downside. In a report issued on March 30, D.A. Davidson also upgraded the stock to Buy.

