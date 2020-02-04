Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capital Southwest (CSWC), Customers Bancorp (CUBI) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Capital Southwest (CSWC), Customers Bancorp (CUBI) and Clarivate Analytics (CCC).

Capital Southwest (CSWC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Capital Southwest, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 90.6% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital Southwest is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75.

Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Customers Bancorp, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 53.3% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Customers Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67, implying a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Hold rating on Clarivate Analytics today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.56, close to its 52-week high of $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 45.1% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarivate Analytics with a $21.00 average price target.

