Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Capital Southwest (CSWC) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC).

Capital Southwest (CSWC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Capital Southwest, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.9% and a 51.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital Southwest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 42.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.00, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

