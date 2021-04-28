Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Capital One Financial (COF), Principal Financial (PFG) and Stifel Financial (SF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Capital One Financial (COF), Principal Financial (PFG) and Stifel Financial (SF).

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 54.6% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.56, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Principal Financial (PFG)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.77, close to its 52-week high of $64.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Principal Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.75.

Stifel Financial (SF)

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Stifel Financial today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.67, close to its 52-week high of $70.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 82.9% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oaktree Specialty Lending, Fortress Transportation, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stifel Financial with a $73.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.