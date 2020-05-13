Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), H&E Equipment Services (HEES) and Digital Realty (DLR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), H&E Equipment Services (HEES) and Digital Realty (DLR).

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce today and set a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Canadian Bank of Commerce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.17, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$80.00 price target.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on H&E Equipment Services on May 10 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.48, close to its 52-week low of $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for H&E Equipment Services with a $20.50 average price target.

Digital Realty (DLR)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty today and set a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 80.5% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.22, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

